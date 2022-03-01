$0.89 EPS Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.01. Masco also posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.04. 2,938,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

