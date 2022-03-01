$0.96 EPS Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.00. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,293. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,358 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after acquiring an additional 352,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

