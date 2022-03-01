$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $1,412,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in KB Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KB Home by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,551. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

