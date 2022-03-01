11,954 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $257,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,537,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,653,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,596,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 186.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

