1,234 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,954 shares of company stock worth $5,113,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
