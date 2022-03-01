1,234 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,954 shares of company stock worth $5,113,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.