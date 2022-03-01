$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will announce $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the lowest is $124.39 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $69.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $420.09 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $576.40 million, with estimates ranging from $552.41 million to $600.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 849,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $936.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,387 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

