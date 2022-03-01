1,319 Shares in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.95. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.