$155.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. 670,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,989. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.