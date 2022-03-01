1,570 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after buying an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 91.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $169,322,000 after buying an additional 512,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after buying an additional 325,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after buying an additional 295,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

