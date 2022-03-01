17,038 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,637,000 shares of company stock valued at $694,994,270 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APP opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of 829.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.