2,103 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 11.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,666,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $185.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

