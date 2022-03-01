2,245 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WWD stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

