$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the highest is $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 259,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

