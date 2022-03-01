25,201 Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

