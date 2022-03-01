252,013 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
VSCO stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
