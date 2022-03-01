$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the lowest is $24.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $31.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

LTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of LTC opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,540,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 99.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

