$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to report $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.46 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,956,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $649.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $446.56 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

