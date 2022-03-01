$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of GLW traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,441. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,500,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

