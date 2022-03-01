3,025 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. 6,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.