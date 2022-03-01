$376.17 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will report sales of $376.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $382.40 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $355.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $317.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.88. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $257.85 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.32%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

