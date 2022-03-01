3M (NYSE:MMM) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Financial Survey

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 3M alerts:

This table compares 3M and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $35.36 billion 2.40 $5.92 billion $10.12 14.69 Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.75% 40.84% 12.41% Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and Minerva Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 5 7 2 0 1.79 Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

3M currently has a consensus target price of $177.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.72%. Given Minerva Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than 3M.

Summary

3M beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment includes medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment covers consumer healthcare, home care, home improvement, and stationery and office products, such as consumer bandages, braces, supports, respirators, cleaning products, retail abrasives, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions. The company was founded by Henry S. Bryan, Hermon W. Cabl

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.