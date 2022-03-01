5,650 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 62,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

SUSL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. 182,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,997. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.87. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

