5,968 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $171.83 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

