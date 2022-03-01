$6.12 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.45 million to $37.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
