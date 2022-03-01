$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.82 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

