7,457 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

TC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.