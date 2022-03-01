$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 668,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,264. The company has a market cap of $106.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 382,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.