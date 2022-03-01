88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $272,137.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, 88mph has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $26.69 or 0.00061933 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $12.13 million and approximately $272,137.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00034624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00106136 BTC.

88mph Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 474,855 coins and its circulating supply is 454,496 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

