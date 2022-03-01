AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

AAON stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AAON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AAON by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in AAON by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.