AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
AAON stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65.
In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $771,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
