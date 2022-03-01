ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. ABB has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ABB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 923,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

