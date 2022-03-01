Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Increased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,463,946. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. 142,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840,877. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.