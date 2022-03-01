AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

