Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.32% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $27,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 331,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

