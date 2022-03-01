ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860,935 shares during the period. ABM Industries accounts for about 1.0% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 4.20% of ABM Industries worth $127,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

