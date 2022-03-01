Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

