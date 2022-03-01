Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
