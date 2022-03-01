Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,836,000 after buying an additional 240,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

