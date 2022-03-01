ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.99.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

