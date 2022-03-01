ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 355,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 158,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

