ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. 34,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,873. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.99.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 355,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 594,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 158,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

