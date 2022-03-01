ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

ACAD stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.99.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.