Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Price Target Cut to €35.50

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €37.08 ($41.66) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.39) to €32.00 ($35.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($41.80) to €38.50 ($43.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

ACCYY stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Accor has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

