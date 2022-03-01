ACENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.58 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. ACENT has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $832,759.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00034518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00104531 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

