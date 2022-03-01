AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AHCO opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

