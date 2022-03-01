Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 1.1%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 5,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

