Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,331. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.10 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.