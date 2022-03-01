Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADES opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADES. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

