Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $5.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.86. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

