Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.32.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

