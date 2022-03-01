Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.93. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,785. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.89 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

