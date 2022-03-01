AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.